Babar Azam's Big Bash League Struggles: A Brief and Tumultuous Journey

Babar Azam's first participation in the Big Bash League ended prematurely due to national commitments. Scoring only 202 runs in 11 matches, his performance was underwhelming. He faced criticism and controversy, including a publicized incident with Steve Smith. Other Pakistani players, Rizwan and Afridi, also struggled in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:53 IST
Babar Azam's debut season in the Big Bash League concluded as he returned to Pakistan, unable to complete the season with Sydney Sixers. Citing national team obligations, Babar bid his farewell before the Sixers' eliminator against Hobart Hurricanes, despite an initial commitment to the full tournament.

Babar's stint was fraught with difficulties, managing only 202 runs across 11 matches. His performance wasn't up to the mark, with an average of 22 and a strike rate of 103, raising eyebrows among former players like Mark Waugh.

The season wasn't without drama, as Babar's on-field moment with Steve Smith attracted attention. Smith declined a scoring opportunity for Babar, later scoring a high-paced century. Babar's fellow countrymen, Rizwan, and Afridi, also faced challenges, leaving their mark less impactful.

