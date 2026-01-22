Triumphant Tracks: Udreka and Avikshit Shine at Khelo India Winter Games

Avikshit Vijay Viswanat from Tamil Nadu and Udreka Singh of Madhya Pradesh captured gold in the men's and women's 500m long track events at the Khelo India Winter Games on Thursday. In the competitive sporting environments, Haryana continued leading the medal tally with figure skating golds secured earlier.

Marking a notable performance, 19-year-old Avikshit defended his title with a finish of 43.48 seconds. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Udreka stunned local favorite Skarma Tsultim by clocking 53.94 seconds, underscoring her rapid improvement over successive Khelo events.

In ice hockey, the Army showcased dominance with a 10-1 victory over Chandigarh, marking their second Group A win. In the women's category, Ladakh and ITBP achieved significant victories, setting the stage for a possible thrilling final encounter.