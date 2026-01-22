Left Menu

Triumphant Tracks: Udreka and Avikshit Shine at Khelo India Winter Games

Avikshit Vijay Viswanat and Udreka Singh clinched gold in the 500m long track at the Khelo India Winter Games. Haryana maintained medal lead, while Uttarakhand and Kerala shared second place. Udreka improved significantly over the years, and Avikshith's training in the Netherlands paid off in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:51 IST
Triumphant Tracks: Udreka and Avikshit Shine at Khelo India Winter Games
  • Country:
  • United States

Avikshit Vijay Viswanat from Tamil Nadu and Udreka Singh of Madhya Pradesh captured gold in the men's and women's 500m long track events at the Khelo India Winter Games on Thursday. In the competitive sporting environments, Haryana continued leading the medal tally with figure skating golds secured earlier.

Marking a notable performance, 19-year-old Avikshit defended his title with a finish of 43.48 seconds. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Udreka stunned local favorite Skarma Tsultim by clocking 53.94 seconds, underscoring her rapid improvement over successive Khelo events.

In ice hockey, the Army showcased dominance with a 10-1 victory over Chandigarh, marking their second Group A win. In the women's category, Ladakh and ITBP achieved significant victories, setting the stage for a possible thrilling final encounter.

TRENDING

1
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India
2
Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

 India
3
Diplomatic Tango: UK and Denmark Navigate Arctic Tensions

Diplomatic Tango: UK and Denmark Navigate Arctic Tensions

 United Kingdom
4
YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey Program

YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026