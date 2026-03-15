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Preserving Heritage: Shimla Ice Skating Club's Call for Action

The Shimla Ice Skating Club has requested the state government to build a new facility for the club before converting the historic rink into an all-weather one. The club emphasizes the need to maintain its identity and heritage while supporting the development of modern facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:31 IST
Preserving Heritage: Shimla Ice Skating Club's Call for Action
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla Ice Skating Club has appealed to the state government to construct an alternate facility before transforming their historic rink into an all-weather ice-skating venue. The appeal was made during an emergency meeting after the government mandated that the club vacate its premises by March 19.

According to club president Manpreet Singh, verbal orders have been issued for immediate evacuation, while written confirmation is pending. Singh stated that such a move would disrupt operations, as there is no alternative space to house the club's belongings.

Singh further mentioned that the 106-year-old club should not be endangered, even as modern facilities are developed. Emphasizing the need to preserve history, he urged the government to make alternative arrangements to maintain the club's identity and tradition alongside the proposed project.

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