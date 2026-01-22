Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

Senegal's head coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, has found himself at the center of controversy following his team's dramatic walk-off during the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco last Sunday. Speaking out on Instagram, Thiaw explained his actions as an emotional response to what he perceived as an injustice after a penalty was awarded to Morocco at the final stages of the match following a VAR review.

The tense atmosphere did not prevent Senegal from ultimately prevailing, as Morocco missed the penalty and Senegal scored in extra time for a 1-0 victory. The win grants Senegal their second Africa Cup of Nations title in the last three tournaments. Despite the backlash, Thiaw maintained that his intentions were to safeguard his players and expressed his commitment to the principles of the game.

Celebrations erupted upon the team's return to Dakar, with Thiaw praising his squad as '28 warriors' who fought for their nation. The players received substantial bonuses and land plots for their performance. However, potential disciplinary measures from the Confederation of African Football are anticipated soon. Written by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Edited by Toby Davis.

