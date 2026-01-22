Casemiro's Departure: End of an Era at Manchester United

Manchester United's stalwart midfielder, Casemiro, is set to part ways with the Premier League giants at the season's end, as announced by the club on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Brazilian, who initially joined from Real Madrid in August 2022, will not be offered the one-year contract extension despite having played 146 games and scored 21 goals in his tenure.

Casemiro's impactful contributions included crucial performances in United's League Cup victory in 2023 and their FA Cup triumph in 2024, marking the end of a significant chapter at Old Trafford.

(With inputs from agencies.)