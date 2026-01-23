Left Menu

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

A French father-son team claimed the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race, marking a victory for their radical scow bow design. Skipper Antoine Magre, with father Olivier as crew, completed the 3,000-mile race in just over 8 days, demonstrating the innovative boat's potential against elite sailing competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 02:08 IST
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

In a stunning display of innovation and determination, a French father-son team has claimed victory in the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race, setting a new benchmark in competitive sailing. Their vessel, Palanad 4, is a testament to radical design and meticulous preparation.

Skippered by Antoine Magre with his father Olivier aboard, Palanad 4 completed the challenging 3,000-mile journey from Lanzarote to Antigua in record time, securing the IRC overall trophy. This victory not only confirms the potential of their scow bow canting keel design but also showcases the seamless teamwork between the family duo.

As the sailing world turns its attention to the upcoming RORC Caribbean 600, the Magres have already proven their prowess. The race will test their innovative design against established competitors, while a backdrop of elite sailors and ambitious amateurs prepares for an exhilarating contest.

TRENDING

1
Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

 Russia
2
EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

 Belgium
3
Japan's Snap Elections Stir Economic Policy Debates

Japan's Snap Elections Stir Economic Policy Debates

 Global
4
EU Leaders Breathe Easy After Trump's Greenland U-Turn

EU Leaders Breathe Easy After Trump's Greenland U-Turn

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026