Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

In a stunning display of innovation and determination, a French father-son team has claimed victory in the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race, setting a new benchmark in competitive sailing. Their vessel, Palanad 4, is a testament to radical design and meticulous preparation.

Skippered by Antoine Magre with his father Olivier aboard, Palanad 4 completed the challenging 3,000-mile journey from Lanzarote to Antigua in record time, securing the IRC overall trophy. This victory not only confirms the potential of their scow bow canting keel design but also showcases the seamless teamwork between the family duo.

As the sailing world turns its attention to the upcoming RORC Caribbean 600, the Magres have already proven their prowess. The race will test their innovative design against established competitors, while a backdrop of elite sailors and ambitious amateurs prepares for an exhilarating contest.