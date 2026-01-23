Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka Aspires to Be the 'Grandma' of Women's Tennis

World number one Aryna Sabalenka is inspired by male tennis icons like Novak Djokovic and hopes to extend her career similarly. She envisions balancing motherhood with her tennis career and anticipates participating in future tournaments as a seasoned veteran, competing against promising young talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:39 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, currently ranked number one in women's tennis, draws inspiration from the enduring success of male players such as Novak Djokovic. Sabalenka has already claimed four Grand Slam titles and is poised to pursue her ambitions as she eyes a potential third crown at the Australian Open.

Not deterred by age, Sabalenka demonstrates her commitment to a prolonged career, even contemplating balancing motherhood with professional tennis. With Novak Djokovic excelling at 38 and Stan Wawrinka securing victories at 40, she sees no age limit in her athletic journey.

In her path forward, Sabalenka encounters fresh talent like Canada's Victoria Mboko. Noting the maturity of the younger generation, Sabalenka reflects on her experiences and appreciates the handling of pressure by upcoming players. Sabalenka expresses excitement for her role as a veteran in this evolving landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

