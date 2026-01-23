Thrills and Overcomes: Excitement at Australian Open's Sixth Day

The sixth day of the Australian Open was marked by thrilling matches and lively fan interactions. Yulia Putintseva overcame both Zeynep Sonmez and a hostile crowd, securing a 6-3 6-7(3) 6-3 victory amid jeers from Turkish fans. Following her win, Putintseva expressed her appreciation for the passionate atmosphere.

In a celebratory milestone, Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over Corentin Moutet 6-2 6-4 6-1, marking his 100th Grand Slam match with a record that ties him with legend Bjorn Borg. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev showcased resilience by mounting a remarkable comeback from two sets down to beat Fabian Marozsan 6-7(5) 4-6 7-5 6-0 6-3.

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka continued her tiebreak dominance, advancing past Anastasia Potapova, while teenage sensation Victoria Mboko made history by reaching the last 16. As the tournament progresses, the atmosphere intensifies with high stakes and passionate supporters adding to the excitement at Melbourne Park.

