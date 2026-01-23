Left Menu

Young Guns Shine at Australian Open in Spectacular Fashion

Young tennis stars, including Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Iva Jovic, made waves at the Australian Open with impressive performances, pushing seasoned players aside. The tournament saw both dazzling victories and emotional exits, setting the stage for an exciting journey as new talents emerge on the prominent global tennis stage.

Updated: 23-01-2026 19:36 IST
The Australian Open witnessed a dynamic display of emerging tennis talents as youthful players like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff excelled in their matches. Alcaraz moved seamlessly into the last 16, showcasing his prowess with a captivating performance against Corentin Moutet, characterized by a magical 'tweener' lob chase.

Meanwhile, local hero Alex de Minaur continued his remarkable streak, making it to the last 16 for the fifth consecutive year, delighting Australian fans. However, veteran players faced challenges; Daniil Medvedev barely scraped through a comeback, while Andrey Rublev bowed out after his match with Francisco Cerundolo.

The women's division also highlighted rising stars Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko, who advanced with style, showing resilience in tough matches. Despite challenges, leading contenders like Aryna Sabalenka maintained their pursuit of the championship, emphasizing the thrilling, unpredictable nature of this year's tournament.

