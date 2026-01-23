Australian Open Adjusts Schedule for Extreme Heat

The Australian Open is set to begin proceedings an hour earlier on Saturday due to forecasts of soaring temperatures later in the day at Melbourne Park.

Third-round matches on the main show courts are slated to start at 10:30 a.m. local time, just half an hour after matches on outside courts kick off. The mercury is predicted to surge into the low 30s Celsius by midday, peaking in the late afternoon, according to a tournament statement.

The extreme heat could reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) based on the Australian government's weather service. An extreme heat protocol, in place since 2019, permits additional player breaks and even suspends matches if necessary due to specific heat-related conditions.

