Left Menu

Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Thriller Against Tiigers

Majhi Mumbai secured a 28-run victory over Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League Season 3. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor's unbeaten 45 and disciplined bowling led Mumbai to win, defending their 101-run score effectively. Tiigers fell short, closing at 73 for 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:51 IST
Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Thriller Against Tiigers
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3, defending champions Majhi Mumbai clinched a 28-run victory over Tiigers of Kolkata. The match, played on Friday, saw a blend of explosive batting and disciplined bowling.

After being put in to bat, Majhi Mumbai initially faltered due to a sharp Tiigers bowling attack. Notable performances included Rajat Mundhe, who delivered figures of 2 for 6, Shivam Kumar with 2 for 10, and Firdos Alam at 2 for 20. Despite early struggles, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor turned the tide for Mumbai with an aggressive 45 off 14 balls, featuring six sixes, which helped Mumbai reach a competitive 101 for 7 in 10 overs.

In response, Tiigers of Kolkata struggled to find rhythm against a tight Mumbai defense. While Ayyub Shaikh made a valiant 27 off 10 balls, his efforts were not enough as the team fell short, finishing at 73 for 7. Manish Waghmare's economical bowling at 1 for 5 and Dalhor's 1 for 8 restricted the Tiigers, sealing the win for Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

 Global
2
Political Fallout Over VB-G RAM G Act Funding Raises Centre-State Tensions

Political Fallout Over VB-G RAM G Act Funding Raises Centre-State Tensions

 India
3
French Navy Intercepts 'GRINCH' Tanker in Sanctions Investigation

French Navy Intercepts 'GRINCH' Tanker in Sanctions Investigation

 France
4
Supervity AI to Launch World's First AI GCC Hub in Mumbai

Supervity AI to Launch World's First AI GCC Hub in Mumbai

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026