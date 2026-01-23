Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Thriller Against Tiigers

In a thrilling match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3, defending champions Majhi Mumbai clinched a 28-run victory over Tiigers of Kolkata. The match, played on Friday, saw a blend of explosive batting and disciplined bowling.

After being put in to bat, Majhi Mumbai initially faltered due to a sharp Tiigers bowling attack. Notable performances included Rajat Mundhe, who delivered figures of 2 for 6, Shivam Kumar with 2 for 10, and Firdos Alam at 2 for 20. Despite early struggles, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor turned the tide for Mumbai with an aggressive 45 off 14 balls, featuring six sixes, which helped Mumbai reach a competitive 101 for 7 in 10 overs.

In response, Tiigers of Kolkata struggled to find rhythm against a tight Mumbai defense. While Ayyub Shaikh made a valiant 27 off 10 balls, his efforts were not enough as the team fell short, finishing at 73 for 7. Manish Waghmare's economical bowling at 1 for 5 and Dalhor's 1 for 8 restricted the Tiigers, sealing the win for Mumbai.

