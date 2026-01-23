Ishan Kishan's Explosive Comeback: From Wilderness to Winning

Ishan Kishan made a triumphant return to international cricket after a two-year absence, delivering a powerhouse performance with a blistering 76 runs off 32 balls against New Zealand. His comeback performance turned a daunting target of 209 runs into a mere formality for the Indian team during the second T20 International.

Known as the 'Pocket Dynamo' from Patna, Kishan's journey back to the India team involved rigorous domestic cricket, where he led Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali National T20 title. Kishan emphasized that his focus was on scoring runs to reestablish his capabilities and renew his confidence.

His skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, praised Kishan's performance, finding it remarkable that Kishan dominated the game despite India's early loss of wickets. Yadav humorously noted Kishan's dominance during the powerplay, praising his ability to perform under pressure, contributing significantly to India's victory.