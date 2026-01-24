India Cruises to Series Win Over New Zealand in T20 Thriller

India secured a series victory over New Zealand with a formidable display in the second T20 international at Raipur, exhibiting their batting firepower. Former New Zealand player Simon Doull critiqued Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner's on-field decisions and praised the Indian lineup's aggressive stance, noting even a substantial 280 runs might not have sufficed against the Indian onslaught.

Initially faltering at 6/2, India's success was driven by explosive batting from Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav, who contributed a 122-run partnership in just eight overs. Doull highlighted India's ability to dominate without key six-hitters like Hardik Pandya participating, emphasizing their strategic brilliance and the ineffective response from New Zealand.

Doull acknowledged Ishan's tactful innings, mentioning his swift strike rate and pivotal role in allowing Yadav to gain momentum. The match underscored Team India's adeptness at the format, combining youthful energy with seasoned experience, all underpinned by relentless aggression and a harmonious team spirit, setting a promising tone for the upcoming T20 World Cup.