Suryakumar Yadav: T20 Mastery and Test Cricket Dreams Amid ODI Reflections
In an interview, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his desire to play Test cricket, despite acknowledging his expertise in T20 formats. He addressed the challenges of ODI cricket and the decline of its popularity. Suryakumar reflected on his experience with cricket formats and shared insights on their distinct charms.
- Country:
- India
Suryakumar Yadav, India's World Cup-winning captain, expressed his aspirations to play Test cricket despite his well-established T20 credentials. In a candid interview, he confessed his struggles with the ODI format, which demands varying batting styles.
Having played red-ball cricket for over a decade, Suryakumar reminisced about his Test cricket experiences and expressed his enduring affection for the format, though he acknowledges the challenges of making a return at the age of 35.
As ODI cricket faces scrutiny over its future amidst the popularity of the T20 format, Suryakumar reflected on the unique atmospheres each format offers, further highlighting their enduring charm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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