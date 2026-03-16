Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav: T20 Mastery and Test Cricket Dreams Amid ODI Reflections

In an interview, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his desire to play Test cricket, despite acknowledging his expertise in T20 formats. He addressed the challenges of ODI cricket and the decline of its popularity. Suryakumar reflected on his experience with cricket formats and shared insights on their distinct charms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:51 IST
Suryakumar Yadav: T20 Mastery and Test Cricket Dreams Amid ODI Reflections
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Suryakumar Yadav, India's World Cup-winning captain, expressed his aspirations to play Test cricket despite his well-established T20 credentials. In a candid interview, he confessed his struggles with the ODI format, which demands varying batting styles.

Having played red-ball cricket for over a decade, Suryakumar reminisced about his Test cricket experiences and expressed his enduring affection for the format, though he acknowledges the challenges of making a return at the age of 35.

As ODI cricket faces scrutiny over its future amidst the popularity of the T20 format, Suryakumar reflected on the unique atmospheres each format offers, further highlighting their enduring charm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026