Suryakumar Yadav: T20 Mastery and Test Cricket Dreams Amid ODI Reflections

Suryakumar Yadav, India's World Cup-winning captain, expressed his aspirations to play Test cricket despite his well-established T20 credentials. In a candid interview, he confessed his struggles with the ODI format, which demands varying batting styles.

Having played red-ball cricket for over a decade, Suryakumar reminisced about his Test cricket experiences and expressed his enduring affection for the format, though he acknowledges the challenges of making a return at the age of 35.

As ODI cricket faces scrutiny over its future amidst the popularity of the T20 format, Suryakumar reflected on the unique atmospheres each format offers, further highlighting their enduring charm.

(With inputs from agencies.)