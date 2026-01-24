Left Menu

Epic Showdowns and Rising Stars: Australian Open's Thrilling Turn of Events

The Australian Open's fourth round promises excitement with top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz competing. Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev also take the court, while Alex de Minaur carries Australia's hopes. Notable men's match features Medvedev and Tien, while Sabalenka faces the promising Mboko in women's singles.

Updated: 24-01-2026 15:56 IST
The Australian Open's fourth round is set to entertain as the Grand Slam event enters its second week. Top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz will showcase their skills in the day session, while the night session will see Australian hopeful Alex de Minaur in action.

The standout men's match features Daniil Medvedev battling Learner Tien in a riveting rivalry. Last year, Tien, who was then outside the top 100, upset Medvedev in a grueling five-set clash. Their encounters have since evolved into a compelling trilogy.

On the women's side, Victoria Mboko prepares for a significant match against world number one Sabalenka. This marks Mboko's Grand Slam fourth-round debut, promising a memorable experience as she challenges the top seed on the prestigious Rod Laver Arena.

