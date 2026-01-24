Novak Djokovic's Melbourne Masterclass: A Record-Setting Performance

Novak Djokovic put on a show at the Australian Open, overcoming Dutch challenger Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets. With this victory, Djokovic not only advanced to the fourth round but also matched Roger Federer's record of 102 wins at Melbourne.

This achievement also marked his 400th Grand Slam victory, a record in itself, as the Serbian superstar continues his quest for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title. Despite minor mid-match dramas, including a brief outburst and minor injury, Djokovic's performance remained steady and dominant.

Looking ahead, Djokovic is set to face either 16th seed Jakub Mensik or Ethan Quinn in the next round, as he aims to etch another line in tennis history.

(With inputs from agencies.)