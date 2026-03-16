Cassandra Kulukundis Wins Inaugural Oscar for Best Casting
Cassandra Kulukundis made history by winning the first-ever Oscar for casting. Recognized for her work on 'One Battle After Another', Kulukundis thanked the Academy for this new award, honoring casting directors. The film features an ensemble cast with newcomer Chase Infiniti, and explores themes of immigration and corruption.
- Country:
- United States
Cassandra Kulukundis has become the first recipient of the Oscar for Best Casting, a newly introduced category by the Academy. Her award-winning work on the film 'One Battle After Another' was recognized during the ceremony.
Kulukundis expressed gratitude towards the Academy, appreciating the acknowledgment given to casting directors through this latest award category. She acknowledged director Paul Thomas Anderson and congratulated him on their long-standing professional relationship, which dates back to his debut film, 'Hard Eight'.
'One Battle After Another', an action thriller exploring immigration, racism, and systemic corruption, showcases a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall alongside newcomer Chase Infiniti. Despite its ensemble cast receiving notable acting nominations, the casting Oscar chiefly recognizes Kulukundis' intricate selection process to craft the film's cohesive on-screen ensemble.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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