Left Menu

Thrilling Matches and Heat Challenges Define Australian Open Day 7

Day seven of the Australian Open witnessed exhilarating performances as top seeds advanced amid soaring temperatures. Rybakina, Djokovic, and Swiatek made commanding progress to the fourth round. The day was marked by Osaka's withdrawal due to injury and extreme heat suspending play on some courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:57 IST
Thrilling Matches and Heat Challenges Define Australian Open Day 7
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The seventh day of the Australian Open was filled with exciting matches and testing conditions as several top seeds secured their spots in the tournament's latter stages. Headlining the results, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina swept past Tereza Valentova, while Novak Djokovic triumphed over Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek continued her pursuit of a maiden Australian Open title with a win against Anna Kalinskaya. The Polish star showed resilience, overcoming a wobble in the second set to advance. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the competition, citing an abdominal injury, prompting a walkover for opponent Maddison Inglis.

As the extreme Melbourne heat forced the closing of some courts' roofs, the tournament saw interruptions, highlighting the challenges players face both on and off the court. With thrilling Fourth Round match-ups on the horizon, the Australian Open continues to capture the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026