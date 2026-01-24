Thrilling Matches and Heat Challenges Define Australian Open Day 7

The seventh day of the Australian Open was filled with exciting matches and testing conditions as several top seeds secured their spots in the tournament's latter stages. Headlining the results, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina swept past Tereza Valentova, while Novak Djokovic triumphed over Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek continued her pursuit of a maiden Australian Open title with a win against Anna Kalinskaya. The Polish star showed resilience, overcoming a wobble in the second set to advance. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the competition, citing an abdominal injury, prompting a walkover for opponent Maddison Inglis.

As the extreme Melbourne heat forced the closing of some courts' roofs, the tournament saw interruptions, highlighting the challenges players face both on and off the court. With thrilling Fourth Round match-ups on the horizon, the Australian Open continues to capture the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

