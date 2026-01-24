Mumbai Dominates in Ranji Trophy Clash Against Hyderabad
Mumbai’s cricket team took a commanding position against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match. After enforcing a follow-on, Mumbai reduced Hyderabad to 166 for seven due to impressive performances from bowlers like Himanshu Singh and Mohit Avasthi. Hyderabad faces a deficit with one day remaining.
Mumbai's cricket team showcased their prowess in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group D encounter against Hyderabad. By enforcing the follow-on and restricting the hosts to 166 for seven, Mumbai is on the brink of securing an outright win with a bonus point.
Leading the charge were the bowlers, including lanky spinner Himanshu Singh, who returned impressive figures of 27-10-39-3, and pace duo Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi, who collectively dismantled Hyderabad's batting line-up in the first innings. Hyderabad struggled under the pressure, beginning the day at 138/2, before conceding a significant 293-run lead.
As Hyderabad looks to fend off defeat on the final day, Mumbai's dominance in this match underscores their strength in the tournament, leaving the hosts needing a substantial performance to shift momentum in their favor.
