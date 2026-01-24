Sara Hector Powers to Victory in World Cup Slalom Showdown
Swedish Olympic gold medalist Sara Hector claimed a significant victory in the World Cup giant slalom event in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, on Saturday, outpacing American rivals to mark her first victory of the season.
The challenging course saw Hector leading in the first run. Despite briefly losing her edge, she delivered a powerful final section to defeat American skier Paula Moltzan by just 0.18 seconds.
America's Mikaela Shiffrin secured third place, trailing by 0.23 seconds, whereas New Zealand's Alice Robinson, beset by recent injuries, finished outside the top 30.