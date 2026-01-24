Left Menu

Sara Hector Powers to Victory in World Cup Slalom Showdown

Swedish Olympic champion Sara Hector triumphed in the World Cup giant slalom in the Czech Republic, narrowly beating American contenders. Hector's performance, marked by a fierce finale, secured her first World Cup victory of the season. Mikaela Shiffrin's third-place and Alice Robinson's struggles added to the intense competition narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:38 IST
Sara Hector Powers to Victory in World Cup Slalom Showdown

Swedish Olympic gold medalist Sara Hector claimed a significant victory in the World Cup giant slalom event in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, on Saturday, outpacing American rivals to mark her first victory of the season.

The challenging course saw Hector leading in the first run. Despite briefly losing her edge, she delivered a powerful final section to defeat American skier Paula Moltzan by just 0.18 seconds.

America's Mikaela Shiffrin secured third place, trailing by 0.23 seconds, whereas New Zealand's Alice Robinson, beset by recent injuries, finished outside the top 30.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026