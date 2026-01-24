Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl: A Crucial WPL 2026 Clash Awaits Against RCB

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 15th match of WPL 2026. Both teams had strategic plans given weather and field conditions. DC made two changes, targeting freshness under lights, aiming for victory in this pivotal match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:41 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial Women's Premier League 2026 encounter, Delhi Capitals clinched the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The decision was driven by strategic insights into the field conditions and anticipated weather changes.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana expressed a shared desire to field, reflecting on the absence of expected dew. Despite wanting to bat second, RCB's fortunes in tosses have been less favorable. Mandhana emphasized the importance of the match in their campaign and highlighted the team's dedication during practice sessions.

DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues noted that under lights, the pitch is likely to facilitate better bowling conditions, with the ball expected to skid. Emphasizing their game plan, Rodrigues revealed team changes aimed at injecting fresh energy. With high stakes and strategies in place, both teams stand ready for a decisive face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

