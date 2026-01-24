Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Bangladesh Withdraws from ICC T20 World Cup Over Security Concerns

Bangladesh has pulled out from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 due to unresolved security concerns, leading to their replacement by Scotland. The move has been criticized by former BCB General Secretary Suyed Ashraful Haque, who argues that Bangladesh overplayed its hand. ICC deemed security in India adequate after thorough assessments.

Bangladesh Cricket Team (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh's withdrawal from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 citing security concerns has sparked major controversy. Former Bangladesh Cricket Board General Secretary, Suyed Ashraful Haque, criticized the decision, indicating it was an overreaction after a Bangladeshi player was dropped from an IPL team in India. Haque contends that the rationale behind the withdrawal undermines Bangladeshi cricket efforts.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) swiftly replaced Bangladesh with Scotland. Haque argued that the IPL's security framework is distinct from that of the World Cup, broader and more secure. The Bangladesh government had sought to relocate matches to Sri Lanka, but ICC maintained that such last-minute changes were unfeasible.

Despite extensive dialogue with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over three weeks, the ICC's independent security assessments found no credible threats in India. The ICC emphasized the importance of adhering to the tournament schedule, preserving its integrity, and rejected the BCB's match relocation requests.

