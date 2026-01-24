Left Menu

Scotland Steps In: Political Tensions Displace Bangladesh from T20 World Cup

Political tensions have led to Bangladesh pulling out of the Twenty20 World Cup, with Scotland replacing them. The decision stemmed from strained relations between India and Bangladesh, as the latter refused to travel to India citing security concerns. Scotland eagerly accepted the opportunity to compete globally.

Updated: 24-01-2026 21:21 IST
Scotland has been named as the replacement for Bangladesh in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup, set for next month. This decision comes after Bangladesh declined to participate in matches hosted by India, citing security concerns due to deteriorating political relations between the two nations.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the change after Bangladesh failed to meet a 24-hour deadline to commit to playing in India. Scotland, currently ranked 14th among T20 international teams, accepted the ICC's invitation, joining Group C alongside England, Nepal, Italy, and West Indies.

The announcement follows political unrest with protests erupting in New Delhi and mounting tension over incidents in Bangladesh, affecting cricket diplomacy. The T20 World Cup kicks off on February 7, offering Scotland a chance to showcase their talents on a world stage once again.

