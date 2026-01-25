Left Menu

Cricket Highlights: India's Strong Start Against New Zealand

India started their innings with a commendable performance against New Zealand. Despite an early dismissal, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav amassed impressive scores. New Zealand bowlers Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi claimed crucial wickets, yet India reached a formidable total of 155 runs in just 10 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:49 IST
India showcased a powerful start in their recent cricket match against New Zealand, scoring 155 for the loss of just two wickets in a concise ten-over stretch.

Despite losing Sanju Samson for a duck, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played pivotal roles. Sharma remained unbeaten at 68, while Yadav added an impressive 57 not out to the scoreboard.

New Zealand's Matt Henry managed to take an early wicket, whereas Ish Sodhi followed with another, keeping the pressure on the Indian innings. However, India's aggressive batting overpowered the Kiwi bowlers, setting the stage for a competitive match.

