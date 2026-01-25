Cricket Highlights: India's Strong Start Against New Zealand

India showcased a powerful start in their recent cricket match against New Zealand, scoring 155 for the loss of just two wickets in a concise ten-over stretch.

Despite losing Sanju Samson for a duck, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played pivotal roles. Sharma remained unbeaten at 68, while Yadav added an impressive 57 not out to the scoreboard.

New Zealand's Matt Henry managed to take an early wicket, whereas Ish Sodhi followed with another, keeping the pressure on the Indian innings. However, India's aggressive batting overpowered the Kiwi bowlers, setting the stage for a competitive match.

