Tragedy Strikes: Ndidi's Loss Amidst Football Triumph

Wilfred Ndidi, Nigeria's national football team captain, mourns the tragic loss of his father in a car crash, shortly after achieving a significant victory in the Africa Cup of Nations. This incident has stirred condolences from the Nigeria Football Federation and his club, Besiktas, expressing their solidarity with Ndidi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's star footballer, Wilfred Ndidi, is grappling with the tragic loss of his father, Sunday Ndidi, who died in a car accident in Umunede, Delta State. This heartbreaking event occurred just over a week after Ndidi played a crucial role in the Super Eagles claiming third place at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigeria Football Federation, represented by Director of Communications Ademola Olajire, confirmed the death, expressing deep condolences. Ndidi, visibly moved, reflected on his final conversation with his father, highlighting the poignant moments and memories they shared, particularly recalling the father's joy during Ndidi's recent goal celebration at the Cup.

Messages of support proliferated on social media, with both the Nigerian Federation and Ndidi's club, Besiktas, offering heartfelt sympathies. This tragic accident mirrors a similar incident involving boxer Anthony Joshua, who faced a car crash last December.

