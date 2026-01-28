Tragedy Strikes: Ndidi's Loss Amidst Football Triumph

Nigeria's star footballer, Wilfred Ndidi, is grappling with the tragic loss of his father, Sunday Ndidi, who died in a car accident in Umunede, Delta State. This heartbreaking event occurred just over a week after Ndidi played a crucial role in the Super Eagles claiming third place at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigeria Football Federation, represented by Director of Communications Ademola Olajire, confirmed the death, expressing deep condolences. Ndidi, visibly moved, reflected on his final conversation with his father, highlighting the poignant moments and memories they shared, particularly recalling the father's joy during Ndidi's recent goal celebration at the Cup.

Messages of support proliferated on social media, with both the Nigerian Federation and Ndidi's club, Besiktas, offering heartfelt sympathies. This tragic accident mirrors a similar incident involving boxer Anthony Joshua, who faced a car crash last December.