Tennis Stars Demand Off-Court Privacy amid Constant Surveillance

Iga Swiatek, the world number two, has added her voice to a growing demand among tennis players for more off-court privacy at the Australian Open. This comes in the wake of an incident where cameras captured American player Coco Gauff in an emotional moment after her quarter-final defeat.

Gauff smashed her racquet in frustration, assuming privacy in a secluded area, only to find the footage broadcast globally. Swiatek, who herself experienced viral fame for forgetting her accreditation, argues this invasion of privacy isn't what players signed up for.

Highlighting the contrast with other Grand Slams, Swiatek notes that tournaments like Wimbledon provide off-camera sanctuaries. Despite the issue's seriousness, there appears to be little communication with tournament organizers about improving private spaces for athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)