The Comeback Clash: Fury vs. Makhmudov

Tyson Fury is set to make his return to boxing on April 11. He will face Arslanbek Makhmudov, marking his first fight after retiring last year. Previous to this, Fury last fought against Oleksandr Usyk. The bout's venue has yet to be announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:31 IST
Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is making a high-profile return to boxing against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11. This marks Fury's first fight since his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.

Having retired early last year, the 37-year-old Briton confirmed his comeback, reigniting excitement among boxing aficionados. 'Heart's always been and always will be in boxing,' Fury stated passionately.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Makhmudov, who trains in Canada, is unfazed by Fury's return. Fresh off a victory against Britain's Dave Allen, Makhmudov is gearing up for what he promises will be a fierce contest, declaring his readiness to win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

