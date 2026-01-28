The Comeback Clash: Fury vs. Makhmudov

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is making a high-profile return to boxing against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11. This marks Fury's first fight since his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.

Having retired early last year, the 37-year-old Briton confirmed his comeback, reigniting excitement among boxing aficionados. 'Heart's always been and always will be in boxing,' Fury stated passionately.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Makhmudov, who trains in Canada, is unfazed by Fury's return. Fresh off a victory against Britain's Dave Allen, Makhmudov is gearing up for what he promises will be a fierce contest, declaring his readiness to win.

(With inputs from agencies.)