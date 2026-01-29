Lebanon Appoints Former Algerian Star Bougherra as National Coach

Lebanon has appointed Madjid Bougherra, a former Algerian international, as their new national football team coach. The national football association announced the appointment on a four-year deal, according to local media sources.

Bougherra, aged 43, brings a wealth of experience to the team, having previously managed Algeria's A team and leading them to victory in the 2021 Arab Cup. Despite his past success, Bougherra resigned after failing to defend their title in Qatar last December.

Bougherra, who captained Algeria in the 2014 World Cup and participated in the 2010 finals, began his career at Gueugnon before a successful stint in the UK playing for Crewe Alexandra, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, and Rangers. His debut match with Lebanon will be their Asian Cup qualifier against Yemen in Qatar on March 31, where the team needs only a draw to secure a spot in the 2027 finals in Saudi Arabia.