DSAC, FIBA and SASCOC Move to Rebuild Basketball Governance in SA

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has formally launched a process to rebuild and stabilise the governance of basketball in South Africa, following the de-recognition of Basketball South Africa due to prolonged governance and administrative failures.

The intervention is being undertaken in partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) through FIBA Africa, and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC). The objective is to establish a new, properly governed national basketball federation that protects athletes, restores confidence in administration, and secures the sport’s long-term future.

Restoring trust in a sport with massive potential

Announcing the intervention, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said basketball plays a vital role in South African society, cutting across age, class and community lines.

“Basketball is more than a game. It is a global sport and a way of life that resonates across communities, generations and social boundaries. In South Africa, it offers enormous opportunities for youth development, social cohesion and international participation,” the Minister said.

DSAC highlighted basketball’s unique accessibility, noting that the sport requires minimal infrastructure at community level while providing clear pathways to elite professional and international competition. The growth of street basketball and the global rise of the 3x3 format have further expanded participation and opened new opportunities for innovation, inclusion and partnerships with corporate South Africa.

Governance failures prompt decisive action

Despite its potential, persistent governance and administrative shortcomings have undermined the credibility and growth of basketball in the country. Minister McKenzie said decisive intervention was necessary to protect the sport’s future.

“Basketball holds enormous potential for South Africa, particularly for our youth. It is precisely because of this potential that we could not allow continued governance failures to undermine the future of the sport. Our responsibility is to the athletes, the development pipeline and the long-term interests of South African basketball,” he said.

Roadmap to a new national federation

FIBA Africa, DSAC and SASCOC have been formally tasked with supporting a structured recovery and reconstitution process, which includes:

Developing a comprehensive roadmap for the revival and sustainable development of basketball in South Africa

Implementing clear steps towards the establishment of a new national basketball federation, culminating in the election of a credible and representative executive leadership

To support the process, FIBA Africa has appointed a member of its Board as its official representative to work closely with DSAC and SASCOC, providing oversight and technical guidance aligned with international best practice.

Call to action: rebuild with integrity

“This process is about restoring integrity, transparency and good governance,” the Minister said, adding that the partnership with FIBA and SASCOC is aimed at positioning South African basketball to compete successfully at continental and global levels.

DSAC and SASCOC have committed to providing regular public updates as the process unfolds, reinforcing accountability and transparency.

The intervention marks a critical reset for South African basketball—one intended to restore confidence, protect athletes, and ensure the sport reclaims its rightful place within the national and international sporting arena.