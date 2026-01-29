Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana Leads RCB's Bowling Strategy Against UP Warriorz

In a thrilling Women's Premier League match, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana chose to bowl first against UP Warriorz. Pooja Vastrakar made a remarkable return for RCB after recovering from an injury, while UPW brought in Amy Jones and Simran Shaikh in a bid to secure a vital win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:03 IST
Smriti Mandhana Leads RCB's Bowling Strategy Against UP Warriorz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Women's Premier League witnessed a gripping encounter as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain, Smriti Mandhana, won the toss and decided to bowl against UP Warriorz. The decision marked a strategic approach by RCB in their quest for a significant match victory.

Pooja Vastrakar, the impressive seam bowling allrounder, made her much-awaited comeback for RCB as she overcame a hamstring injury. Vastrakar replaced Gautami Naik in a sole change for the RCB team, which has already secured its spot in the final.

UP Warriorz, facing a must-win scenario, adjusted their lineup with two notable switches. Amy Jones replaced the injured Phoebe Litchfield, while Simran Shaikh took the field in place of Kiran Navgire. The stakes were high for both teams in this critical clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026