Smriti Mandhana Leads RCB's Bowling Strategy Against UP Warriorz

On Thursday, the Women's Premier League witnessed a gripping encounter as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain, Smriti Mandhana, won the toss and decided to bowl against UP Warriorz. The decision marked a strategic approach by RCB in their quest for a significant match victory.

Pooja Vastrakar, the impressive seam bowling allrounder, made her much-awaited comeback for RCB as she overcame a hamstring injury. Vastrakar replaced Gautami Naik in a sole change for the RCB team, which has already secured its spot in the final.

UP Warriorz, facing a must-win scenario, adjusted their lineup with two notable switches. Amy Jones replaced the injured Phoebe Litchfield, while Simran Shaikh took the field in place of Kiran Navgire. The stakes were high for both teams in this critical clash.

