Cricket-Pakistan win after all-rounder Ayub sinks Australia

Saim Ayub produced a brilliant all-round display to power Pakistan to a 22-run victory against a largely ‌second-string Australia in the first Twenty20 international between the teams in Lahore on Thursday. Electing to bat first against an Australia squad ⁠led by makeshift captain Travis Head and including three debutants, Pakistan posted a competitive 168-8 with Ayub (40) top-scoring for them.

Australia managed 146-8 in reply after their number 10 batter Xavier Bartlett ​produced an unbeaten 34 off 25 balls. Earlier, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan fell for a ‍first-ball duck but Ayub and Pakistan captain Salman Agha (39) steadied their innings with a 74-run stand.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-24) dismissed both the batters and went on to claim the wickets of Babar Azam (24) and Usman ⁠Khan (18) to ‌restrict Pakistan, who ⁠had looked set for a 175-plus total at one stage. Ayub continued to trouble Australia when the visitors returned ‍to begin their chase.

The off-spinner dismissed Matthew Short in his first over and landed a bigger ​blow in his second, when he removed Head (23), who led Australia as regular skipper ⁠Mitchell Marsh arrived late after completing his Big Bash League duties Down Under. To make matters worse for the ⁠tourists, both Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Owen were run out.

Mohammad Nawaz effectively sealed the match in Pakistan's favour when the left-arm spinner cut short Green's promising knock of 36 ⁠in the 13th over. Bartlett smashed two sixes in his entertaining knock, which merely reduced Australia's ⁠margin of defeat.

The ‌remaining two matches of the series, a warm-up event for next month's T20 World Cup, will be played at the same venue ⁠on Saturday and Sunday.

