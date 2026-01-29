International Series to return to India in October 2026

The International Series announced its return to India on Thursday. The second edition of the event will be held from October 8 to 11, 2026, with Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru hosting the tournament. The International Series also unveiled the first nine events of its 2026 schedule, a global showcase that underscores its position as one of golf's most influential pathways, unlocking qualification opportunities for the Majors, attracting elite international fields and continuing to offer a direct pathway to the LIV Golf League, according to a release.

At the International Series debut in India in 2025, American Bryson DeChambeau captured global attention by bringing a new audience to watch golf royalty in action. The 2025 edition was a spectacular success, drawing large crowds and showcasing world-class golf on Indian soil with top LIV Golf players like Joaquin Niemann, Paul Casey, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Harold Varner III, local hero Anirban Lahiri, along with DeChambeau and a host of other stars, generating huge excitement among fans, the release said. Speaking on the return to India, Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said, "The International Series 2025 was a resounding success and served truly as an inflexion point for international golf inIndia. This year's edition will once again offer a unique opportunity for golf fans across the subcontinent to witness world-class golf and celebrate theprominent position India now holds on the global golfing stage."

"The International Series has become one of the most scalable and genuinely global pathways in men's golf, and the 2026 schedule reflects justhow far the Series has evolved," Singh added. The International Series 2026 line-up further cements the Series as the Asian Tour's marquee events, underpinned by strategic partnerships with leading federations and destinations that will transform The International Series into a global network of National Opens. Together, they deliver a pathway where the world's best compete for progression to the highest level of the game, the release said.

The season tees off with International Series Japan at Caledonian Golf Club from April 2-5, building on the momentum generated by the first edition last year, when Lucas Herbert from Australia claimed victory. Japan has emerged as a stronghold for the Series, producing standout talent including Yosuke Asaji, who earned a LIV Golf League card via the Rankings last season, and Kazuki Higa, the 2025 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner who finished 10th on the Rankings. The Singapore Open, from April 23-26, will mark the return of one of Asia's most historic championships to the highly acclaimed Sentosa Golf Club. It was at the event in 2025 that Asaji staked his claim for a LIV Golf spot with a clutch victory over Jeunghun Wang from Korea.

From there, the Series heads to Vietnam from May 14-17, marking its first appearance in the country since Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent claimed victory at the International Series Vietnam in 2023. International Series Morocco follows from June 11-14 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, recently voted as the Asian Tour Players' Choice Golf Course of the Year. After the traditional summer break, the Series returns to India in October at a new venue, The Prestige Golfshire Club in Bangalore, from October 8-11.

The Series will also make a highly anticipated return to China from November 5-8 with the inaugural edition of International Series China, before the swing wraps up in the booming golfing economy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for a dramatic season finale as The International Series Rankings race reaches its climax. The PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers will be held from November 18-21 at Riyadh Golf Club. In 2026, The International Series will also feature the Philippine Open and Link Hong Kong Open, with dates to be announced shortly. The elevation of the Philippine Open to the schedule follows the remarkable success of the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus last year, which saw an incredible wire-to-wire victory by local hero Miguel Tabuena. With two defending champions, Tabuena and 2025 Philippine Open champion Julien Sale, the tournament promises heightened intensity and strong local and international interest, the release said.

The Link Hong Kong Open, one of the most prestigious National Opens in world golf, staged at the Hong Kong Golf Club, is a players' favourite and has always attracted massive participation from global stars, it said. The 2025 edition featured over 30 LIV Golf players, as young Tom McKibbin secured a memorable victory and earned a place at the Masters and The Open Championship in 2026. Last year, the tournament was voted The International Series Tournament of the Year by the players for the third successive time. The addition of the Philippine Open, alongside other prestigious National Opens, underpins the Series' strategy by adding events with history, legacy, and importance to its growing global calendar.

LIV Golf EVP/Head of Events Ross Hallett said: "The International Series is part of LIV Golf's broader ecosystem, providing a global and inclusive pathway to the LIV Golf League, and a powerful driver of the game's continued global growth. The pathway into the LIV Golf League creates a uniquely competitive energy, and that intensity is reflected in the growing quality of fields and venues across the Series. I'm looking forward to another outstanding season." "Over the next several years, you'll see The International Series continue to grow, shaped by strong relationships and close collaboration with talented leaders and golf federations around the world, underpinned by a clear ambition to create a series of events that partners with the most prestigious National Opens. We will continue to invest in these events, working with national federation partners to create a viable and sustainable event calendar that supports the next generation of global players," he added.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour, said: "An outstanding line-up of tournaments on The International Series is set to enrich our season, and we are very pleased that the elevated series has gained considerable momentum. The Asian Tour is excited to be returning to China and Vietnam - two such important markets with incredible potential. "The International Series continues to create greater meaning, higher stakes and more opportunities for players, fans and host nations alike. This approach reinforces the Asian Tour's role in the global game, while providing a clear and credible pathway to the LIV Golf League." (ANI)

