Left Menu

Olympics-Canada breaks new ground with women outnumbering men on team for Milano Cortina

"At the Olympic Games, the ⁠world doesn't just see what athletes can do, it sees what a country is made of," Jennifer ⁠Heil, the 2006 Olympic moguls champion and Team Canada's Chef ⁠de Mission, ‌said in a press release. "This Canadian team brings heart and pride, grounded in respect."

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 03:29 IST
Olympics-Canada breaks new ground with women outnumbering men on team for Milano Cortina

Canada will send 207 athletes to the Milano Cortina Olympics where, ‌for the first time at a Winter Games, women will outnumber men on ⁠the team. The Canadian Olympic Committee said on Thursday there were 108 athletes on the team competing in women's events compared ​to 99 in men's events.

The squad includes four sets ‍of siblings and eight children of former Olympians, creating family storylines that will unfold during the February 6-22 Olympics. Among the Team ⁠Canada ‌athletes, 109 ⁠are Olympic rookies eager for their debut, while 47 are decorated Olympians ‍looking to add to their medal collections.

The team also spans ​generations, with 18-year-old snowboarder Eli Bouchard the youngest ⁠member and 44-year-old curler Marc Kennedy the oldest. "At the Olympic Games, the ⁠world doesn't just see what athletes can do, it sees what a country is made of," Jennifer ⁠Heil, the 2006 Olympic moguls champion and Team Canada's Chef ⁠de Mission, ‌said in a press release.

"This Canadian team brings heart and pride, grounded in respect."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026