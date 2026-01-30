Australian Open: Alcaraz battles past Zverev in longest-ever semi-final to reach maiden final

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz produced a display of extraordinary resilience to outlast third seed Alexander Zverev in the record over five-hour marathon Australian Open men's singles semi-final on Friday, booking his place in his maiden final at Melbourne Park. In a five-hour, 27-minute marathon inside Rod Laver Arena on Friday, Alcaraz overcame physical distress and a fierce Zverev to prevail 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 in the longest semi-final in tournament history, according to the ATP website.

The gripping encounter was the third-longest match in Australian Open history and pushed both players to their absolute limits. The 22-year-old top seed looked firmly in control early, racing to a two-set lead with composed serving and aggressive baseline play. The Spaniard, contesting his 10th Grand Slam semi-final and his first in Melbourne, also showed remarkable nerve in the second set, clawing back from 2-5 down to edge a tense tie-break.

The contest took a dramatic turn midway through the third set when Alcaraz appeared to suffer an upper right leg issue while serving at 4-4. He required on-court treatment and visibly struggled with movement thereafter, allowing Zverev to seize momentum and drag the match into a deciding fifth set after winning the next two tie-breaks. Zverev capitalised on Alcaraz's reduced mobility and even broke serve early in the decider. The 28-year-old German later served for the match at 5-4, having saved multiple break points, seemingly on the brink of a career-defining victory.

However, Alcaraz summoned one of the finest comebacks of his young career. Moving more freely again, the 22-year-old reeled off four consecutive games with fearless shot-making and relentless intensity, stunning Zverev and the packed arena alike. He sealed victory when Zverev's final volley dropped into the net, before collapsing to the court in sheer exhaustion and emotion. With the win, Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open Era to reach the final of all four Grand Slams and moved one step closer to completing a career Grand Slam. He will face either two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner or 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)