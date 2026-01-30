Soccer-Real Madrid set for Benfica rematch in Champions League knockout playoffs

Real Madrid, who ‌lost to Benfica on Wednesday, will play the ⁠Portuguese club again in next month's Champions League knockout playoffs, while ​Paris St Germain will face fellow ‍Ligue 1 side Monaco over two legs as they bid to ⁠reach ‌the round ⁠of 16.

Newcastle United will play Qarabag ‍and Borussia Dortmund have been pitted ​against Atalanta in Friday's draw ⁠for the home-and-away playoffs, while Atletico ⁠Madrid will face Club Brugge.

Inter Milan will take on Bodo/Glimt ⁠and Juventus will play Galatasaray, while ⁠Bayer ‌Leverkusen were drawn against Olympiacos.

