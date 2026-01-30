Left Menu

Jaipur Polo Team continue momentum in Kognivera Cup with win over Chandna Polo

Displaying attacking cohesion, disciplined structure and composure across all four chukkers, Jaipur asserted their dominance to record another assured win in the tournament, as per a press release.

ANI | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:37 IST
Jaipur Polo Team continue momentum in Kognivera Cup with win over Chandna Polo
Jaipur Polo and Chandna Polo in action. (Photo: Jaipur Polo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing their strong momentum in the Kognivera Cup, Jaipur Polo Team registered a comprehensive 9.5-5 victory over Chandna Polo in a well-controlled encounter on Friday.

Displaying attacking cohesion, disciplined structure, and composure across all four chukkers, Jaipur asserted its dominance to record another assured win in the tournament, according to a press release. Jaipur made a steady start to the contest, edging the opening chukker 1.5-1 as both teams settled into rhythm. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led Jaipur's early attacking efforts, while Chandna Polo responded through Alejo to keep the opening exchanges competitive. The second chukker saw Jaipur raise the tempo significantly and take firm control of proceedings. With fluid ball movement and sharp finishing, Jaipur stretched their lead to 5.5-2 at halftime. Bhawani Singh Kalvi and Lance Watson made important contributions during this phase, complementing HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh's influence as Jaipur began to shape the game. Chandna Polo showed resilience in the third chukker, with Alejo continuing to push forward and add to their tally. Jaipur, however, remained composed, responding with disciplined play and effective counterattacks to extend their advantage to 6.5-4 heading into the final chukker. In the closing chukker, Jaipur maintained control and managed the game with maturity, adding three more goals to seal the contest at 9.5-5. Chandna Polo added a late goal, but Jaipur's structured approach ensured they remained firmly in command until the final whistle. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh once again stood out for Jaipur with a four-goal performance, while Bhawani Singh Kalvi added three goals and Lance Watson contributed two, completing a well-rounded team effort. For Chandna Polo, Alejo led the scoring with three goals, with Ashok Chandna and Dino Dhankar adding one goal each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026