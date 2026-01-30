Motorcycling-Gasly first active F1 driver to invest in a MotoGP team with KTM Tech3 stake

Formula One driver Pierre Gasly is part of the Guenther ‌Steiner-led consortium that has acquired full ownership of the Red Bull ⁠KTM Tech3 MotoGP team, IKON Capital and Steiner announced on Friday. Gasly is the first active F1 driver to ​invest in a MotoGP team.

Former Haas F1 team ‍principal Steiner is the CEO of the KTM Tech3 team, with Richard Coleman serving as the team principal. Gasly was ⁠announced ‌as an ⁠investor along with U.S.-based investors David Blitzer and Main Street ‍Advisors.

Frenchman Gasly, who drives for Alpine, said he ​has invested in the MotoGP team alongside the ⁠SLAM fund. "I have a strong conviction in the strength of ⁠the Tech3 brand and the long-term growth of the MotoGP sport... I look forward to contributing to ⁠further elevating the team's profile," Gasly said in a ⁠statement.

The ‌2026 season of MotoGP will kick off on March 1 in Thailand.

