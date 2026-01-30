UPDATE 1-Tennis-Vintage Djokovic dethrones Sinner to set up Alcaraz final at Australian Open
Djokovic will meet world number one Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's decider, the Spaniard having fought off Alexander Zverev in the longest Australian Open semi-final. Eighteen years after his first Melbourne crown, Djokovic will strive for a record-extending 11th against Alcaraz and the unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title that has eluded him.
Novak Djokovic channelled his halcyon days in a five-set classic to dethrone Jannik Sinner and become the oldest man to reach the Australian Open final in the professional era at a rocking Rod Laver Arena.
Four months before his 39th birthday, Djokovic showed he remains unbeatable on his day as he sent the double defending champion packing with a 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 win. Djokovic will meet world number one Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's decider, the Spaniard having fought off Alexander Zverev in the longest Australian Open semi-final.
Eighteen years after his first Melbourne crown, Djokovic will strive for a record-extending 11th against Alcaraz and the unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title that has eluded him. (Additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Melbourne; Editing by Alison Williams and Toby Davis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)