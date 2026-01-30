UPDATE 1-Tennis-Vintage Djokovic dethrones Sinner to set up Alcaraz final at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic channelled his ‌halcyon days in a five-set classic to dethrone Jannik Sinner ⁠and become the oldest man to reach the Australian Open final in the professional era ​at a rocking Rod Laver Arena.

Four months ‍before his 39th birthday, Djokovic showed he remains unbeatable on his day as he sent the ⁠double ‌defending ⁠champion packing with a 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 ‍win. Djokovic will meet world number one Carlos Alcaraz ​in Sunday's decider, the Spaniard having ⁠fought off Alexander Zverev in the longest Australian Open ⁠semi-final.

Eighteen years after his first Melbourne crown, Djokovic will strive for a record-extending ⁠11th against Alcaraz and the unprecedented 25th Grand ⁠Slam ‌title that has eluded him. (Additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Melbourne; ⁠Editing by Alison Williams and ‍Toby Davis)

