The NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves issued a team statement calling for unity after two fatal shootings involving U.S. ‌immigration agents in Minneapolis generated public outrage. The Timberwolves issued a statement late on Thursday following two separate incidents this month ⁠in which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

"We, the Minnesota Timberwolves players, extend our sincere sympathies and love to everyone across the ​Twin Cities and throughout Minnesota who has been affected by the recent ‍tragic events impacting our communities," the team said. Thousands of demonstrators braved bitter cold to march through the streets of Minneapolis last Friday, demanding an end to President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in ⁠their city.

A ‌scheduled game between ⁠the Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors was postponed last Saturday after Alex Pretti was shot by ‍two federal officers following his refusal to move out of the street after being ordered ​by a customs officer. In a separate incident on January 7, an ICE officer ⁠shot Renee Good in her car.

The team's statement struck a unifying tone amid the tensions. "Minnesota is ⁠strongest when we uplift and support one another, and there is no room for hatred or division across our great state or among all who live ⁠here," the Timberwolves said.

"We mourn the lives lost and send strength, peace and compassion ⁠to all who ‌are hurting. We believe in the resilience, unity and care that define Minnesotans, and bring our communities together in times ⁠of hardship and need."

