NBA-Timberwolves call for unity after fatal ICE shootings in Minneapolis

The NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves issued a team statement calling for unity after two fatal shootings involving U.S. immigration agents in Minneapolis generated public outrage. The Timberwolves issued a statement late on Thursday following two ‌separate incidents this month in which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

NBA roundup: Kon Knueppel, Hornets hold off Cooper Flagg (49), Mavs

Kon Knueppel set career highs with eight 3-pointers and 34 points as the visiting Charlotte Hornets withstood a career-high 49 points from fellow rookie Cooper ⁠Flagg to beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-121 on Thursday. The matchup between the top Rookie of the Year candidates -- former Duke teammates -- lived up to expectations, with the Hornets emerging with their fifth straight win after Flagg's 20-foot jumper hit the back rim at the buzzer.

Tennis-Djokovic sets up Alcaraz showdown for Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic turned back the clock to dethrone Jannik Sinner in a five-set classic and set up a final showdown with world ​number one Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard slogged through the longest Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev. Stopped in the semi-finals of the last four Grand Slams, Djokovic sent the Italian double defending champion packing ‍with a 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 win completed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Report: Bills hire Broncos' Pete Carmichael Jr. as OC

New Bills coach Joe Brady is hiring Pete Carmichael Jr. as his replacement as Buffalo's offensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Friday. A longtime lieutenant for Broncos coach Sean Payton, Carmichael has served as a senior offensive assistant with Denver for the past two seasons. He was the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator from 2009-23.

Olympics-Uhlaender files CAS appeal in last hope for ⁠Olympic skeleton spot

U.S. skeleton ‌racer Katie Uhlaender has asked the Court of Arbitration ⁠for Sport (CAS) to review Canada's decision to withdraw four athletes from an event earlier this month that ended her Winter Olympics qualifying hopes, CAS said on Friday.

Due to the Canadian withdrawals from the races in Lake Placid, the field dropped to a ‍size that reduced the number of ranking points available, ending two-time world champion Uhlaender's qualification chances for the Milano Cortina Olympics in Italy, starting on February 6.

Alpine skiing-Vonn says Olympic dream not over yet despite crashing in Crans-Montana

U.S. Alpine ski ​great Lindsey Vonn said her dream of competing at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics was not over yet despite being taken to hospital for checks earlier on Friday after a crash at ⁠the World Cup downhill. Organisers cancelled the race in worsening conditions with snow falling and Vonn, leader of the downhill standings, the sixth and last of those out of the start hut.

NFL-Americans expected to bet $1.76 billion on Super Bowl, AGA says

A record $1.76 billion will be legally ⁠wagered in the United States on next week's Super Bowl match-up between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the American Gaming Association said on Friday. The trade group representing the U.S. casino industry said the figure, a nearly 27% year-over-year increase, reflects the continued growth and strength of the legal, state- and tribal-regulated sports betting market.

Twins part with president of baseball ops Derek Falvey

The Minnesota Twins mutually parted ways with ⁠president of baseball operations Derek Falvey on Friday. Falvey, 42, joined the Twins in 2016 as an executive vice president and chief baseball officer and was promoted in 2019.

Commanders choose Daronte Jones to revive ⁠defense

The Washington Commanders hired Daronte Jones to be ‌their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Jones, 47, replaces Joe Whitt, who was fired on Jan. 6 after two seasons with the Commanders.

Athletics-American sprinter Richardson arrested for speeding in Florida

U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested on Thursday in Orange County, Florida and charged with dangerous excessive speeding, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The Olympic ⁠gold medalist was pulled over by a traffic enforcement officer while traveling at 104 mph (167 kph) and "dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of ‍travel to pass other motorists," according to the department.

