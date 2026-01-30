MCA urges BCCI to extend pension cover to widows of former players

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Friday requested the BCCI to extend its pension scheme to include widows of former first-class players, seeking to ensure long-term financial security for their families. The MCA has also announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for widows of former Mumbai players who are not covered under the BCCI pension scheme, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of the cricketing fraternity. The decision was taken by the MCA Council in recognition of the contributions made by past players who served Mumbai cricket with distinction over the years. The funds for the assistance will be drawn from the proceeds generated through exhibitor participation at the recently concluded Cric-Kit Fair, which witnessed strong engagement from cricket enthusiasts and industry stakeholders. ''The Association remains deeply committed to giving back to the cricketing community and ensuring that those who have contributed to the rich legacy of Mumbai cricket continue to be cared for. The Cric-Kit Fair not only celebrated the spirit of the game but has also enabled MCA to support the families of our former players in a meaningful way,'' MCA president Ajinkya Naik said in release. The MCA said it will continue to undertake initiatives aimed at strengthening grassroots cricket, celebrating excellence, and supporting the wider cricketing ecosystem.

