Rayhan Thomas makes cut in Panama

Two birdies in the last four holes earned Indias Rayhan Thomas a place in the weekend rounds of the Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in the US. Stuart Macdonald, the 2024 Peru Open winner on PGA TOUR Americas, moved into the outright lead after two rounds.

PTI | Panamacity | Updated: 31-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 16:38 IST
Two birdies in the last four holes earned India's Rayhan Thomas a place in the weekend rounds of the Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in the US. Thomas, after 73 in the first round, was moving slowly with two birdies and three bogeys with four holes to go in the second round. He was then overall four-over and likely to miss the cut. He birdied the 15th and 17th and made the cut at 2-over and Tied-48th. Stuart Macdonald, the 2024 Peru Open winner on PGA TOUR Americas, moved into the outright lead after two rounds. He posted a steady 3-under 67 to reach 8-under par and take a one-shot advantage into the weekend. Macdonald backed up his opening 5-under 65. One shot behind the leader is Argentina's Jorge Fernández Valdés at 7-under after a sharp 4-under 66. American Ian Gilligan sits third at 6-under par and is poised for his best 36-hole position on the Korn Ferry Tour. Overnight co-leader Ian Holt slipped to tied fifth at 4-under after following his opening 65 with a 1-over 71.

