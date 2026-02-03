Injury Woes Reshape Ireland's Six Nations Squad

Left Menu

Ireland faces a challenging start to the Six Nations due to an extensive list of injuries, missing key players like Tadhg Furlong. Coach Andy Farrell made surprising selections, including Jacob Stockdale and Cian Prendergast. Despite setbacks, the squad boasts a mix of experience and promising talent ready for the opener in France.

Ireland's Six Nations squad has undergone significant changes caused by an array of injuries that beset the team ahead of their opening match in France. Vital players like Tadhg Furlong remain sidelined, forcing coach Andy Farrell to make some unexpected selection choices.

In a move that caught many by surprise, Farrell handed starting positions to Jacob Stockdale and Cian Prendergast, who replaces British and Irish Lion Jack Conan. Stockdale, after dealing with his own injury issues, rejoins the squad, adding experience to the field. Meanwhile, Prendergast's inclusion marks his first Six Nations appearance in promising form.

The bench also reveals a calculated mix of seasoned players, ready to step up despite numerous injuries across the team including Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki, who is suspended. Farrell's strategic decisions aim to maintain Ireland's competitive edge through skillful coordination of both seasoned and emerging talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

