Jack Doohan Joins Haas as Reserve Driver Amidst Shake-up

Australian racing driver Jack Doohan has secured a spot as a reserve driver with the Haas Formula One team this season. The move follows his departure from the Renault-owned Alpine, where he participated in six races last year before being replaced by Argentine Franco Colapinto.

Doohan, the 23-year-old son of motorcycle legend Mick Doohan, joins 31-year-old Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa on Haas's reserve lineup. He expressed enthusiasm about joining the Toyota-backed Haas team, describing it as an ideal continuation of his Formula One career.

Team boss Ayao Komatsu emphasized Doohan's valuable experience with Alpine, recognizing the dedication required to excel as a reserve driver. He praised Doohan's commitment and looks forward to the Australian's contributions to the team's efforts. The season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8.

