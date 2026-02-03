Gukesh D: Youngest Champion Heads to Star-Studded Norway Chess Tournament

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, who holds the record as the youngest undisputed world champion, is gearing up for the Norway Chess tournament this May in Oslo. The tournament is renowned for assembling a star-studded roster, including world number one Magnus Carlsen, and promises intense competition.

The event marks a notable shift from its traditional Stavanger base and runs from May 25 to June 5, positioning itself as one of the chess world's premier competitions. Gukesh's participation highlights India's growing influence on the global chess stage, something that fans across the nation will be eagerly watching.

Gukesh made history with his rapid rise, including clinching the world title by defeating then-world champion Ding Liren. Norway Chess has been a significant stage in Gukesh's career, with memorable performances like his first classical victory over Carlsen. As Gukesh returns, alongside other Indian talents like R Praggnanandhaa and Divya Deshmukh, all eyes will be on Oslo.

(With inputs from agencies.)