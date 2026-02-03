MCC Revises Cricket Bat Laws to Curb Rising Costs

In a bid to curb the escalating costs of English willow, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has revised its regulations to permit laminated cricket bats for adult amateur players. These bats, previously restricted to junior cricket, are made from multiple pieces of wood, potentially reducing the demand for premium willow.

The decision comes after extensive testing, with the MCC asserting that laminated bats do not provide a significant performance advantage. 'This is part of an attempt to slow the rising costs of bats around the world,' the MCC said, emphasizing the balance between quality and affordability.

The change is part of a broader set of 73 law amendments to be implemented this year, signaling a shift in addressing the financial barriers in the sport. Amid rising prices, which often see elite bats nearing £1,000, this move may make cricket more accessible to players globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)