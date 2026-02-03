Left Menu

MCC Revises Cricket Bat Laws to Curb Rising Costs

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has made laminated cricket bats legal for adult amateur players to address the rising cost of English willow. Previously only permitted in junior cricket, these bats use less premium willow, thus potentially reducing costs without offering performance advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:12 IST
MCC Revises Cricket Bat Laws to Curb Rising Costs
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bid to curb the escalating costs of English willow, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has revised its regulations to permit laminated cricket bats for adult amateur players. These bats, previously restricted to junior cricket, are made from multiple pieces of wood, potentially reducing the demand for premium willow.

The decision comes after extensive testing, with the MCC asserting that laminated bats do not provide a significant performance advantage. 'This is part of an attempt to slow the rising costs of bats around the world,' the MCC said, emphasizing the balance between quality and affordability.

The change is part of a broader set of 73 law amendments to be implemented this year, signaling a shift in addressing the financial barriers in the sport. Amid rising prices, which often see elite bats nearing £1,000, this move may make cricket more accessible to players globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026