Expanding Horizons: LA28 to Host Olympic Soccer Across 6 U.S. Cities
The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will feature soccer competitions held in six U.S. cities. This expansion sees matches in venues from New York to San Diego, including a newly-built stadium for the New York City Football Club. Notably, more women's teams will participate than men's, a historic first.
The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizers have unveiled the six U.S. stadiums set to host the men's and women's soccer tournaments, significantly broadening the competition's reach beyond Southern California.
Announced by LA28, games will span across major cities such as New York, Columbus, Nashville, St. Louis, San Jose, and San Diego, with the diverse venues ranging from the soon-to-be-completed New York City Football Club stadium to established Major League Soccer sites.
Final matches, including the gold medal games, will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Notably, the women's tournament will see more teams than the men's, marking a significant milestone in Olympic history that aligns with LA28's commitment to equality in team sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
