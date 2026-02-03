Left Menu

Expanding Horizons: LA28 to Host Olympic Soccer Across 6 U.S. Cities

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will feature soccer competitions held in six U.S. cities. This expansion sees matches in venues from New York to San Diego, including a newly-built stadium for the New York City Football Club. Notably, more women's teams will participate than men's, a historic first.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:34 IST
Expanding Horizons: LA28 to Host Olympic Soccer Across 6 U.S. Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizers have unveiled the six U.S. stadiums set to host the men's and women's soccer tournaments, significantly broadening the competition's reach beyond Southern California.

Announced by LA28, games will span across major cities such as New York, Columbus, Nashville, St. Louis, San Jose, and San Diego, with the diverse venues ranging from the soon-to-be-completed New York City Football Club stadium to established Major League Soccer sites.

Final matches, including the gold medal games, will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Notably, the women's tournament will see more teams than the men's, marking a significant milestone in Olympic history that aligns with LA28's commitment to equality in team sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026