Bormio Businesses Brace for Impact: Navigating the 2026 Winter Olympics Challenge

In Bormio, Italy, businesses are preparing for the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which is expected to bring both opportunity and challenge. The town is known for its ski tourism, and while hotels anticipate a boom in visitors, ski rental shops and chalet restaurants face uncertainty during this pivotal period.

The February events will close ski slopes to the general public, impacting local businesses reliant on peak winter tourism. Owners like Danilo Compagnoni, of Bormio Ski & Bike, face potential losses, yet are pivoting their services by leveraging existing amenities, such as café services, to attract customers.

Despite immediate financial concerns, many Bormio business owners remain hopeful about the global exposure and long-term tourism benefits the Olympics may bring. Complaints have been lodged against the lack of communication from event organizers, but optimism about the post-Olympics tourism boom remains strong.

(With inputs from agencies.)