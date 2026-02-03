Left Menu

Mandaviya Champions Timely Sports Infrastructure Upgrades

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced quarterly reviews for infrastructure projects under the Sports Authority of India, aiming for accountability and timely completion. Projects involve Rs 120 crore investments in SAI Centres across India, including synthetic hockey turfs and multi-purpose halls, to ensure balanced sports infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:17 IST
  • India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has pledged regular oversight to ensure the timely completion and maintenance of sports infrastructure projects under the Sports Authority of India (SAI). On Tuesday, the minister laid the foundation for new facilities worth Rs 120 crore across various SAI Centres, including in the North-Eastern and Eastern regions.

The projects will introduce synthetic hockey turf at Bengaluru's National Centre of Excellence and see the construction of multi-purpose halls and athletic tracks in strategic locations like Patiala and Bhopal. These developments aim to address past criticisms of inadequate facilities, with completion targeting the next three to four months.

Mandaviya emphasized continuous monitoring, stating, "We must ensure these projects are completed on time to fully utilize budgets and provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for athletes." The upgrades are also backed by the Khelo India Scheme, reinforcing the commitment to nurturing grassroots talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

