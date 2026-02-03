Left Menu

Italian Ministry Imposes Travel Ban on Inter Milan Fans

The Italian Interior Ministry has issued a travel ban on Inter Milan fans until March 23 after a flare incident at Cremonese. The ban includes ticket sales restrictions to Lombardy residents for specific league games, excluding the Milan derby, aiming to ensure public order and safety.

03-02-2026
The Italian Interior Ministry has taken decisive action following a flare incident at a recent Inter Milan match. On Tuesday, the ministry announced a travel ban for Inter Milan fans, effective until March 23, after a flare was thrown from the stands and landed near Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero during a match on Sunday.

The ban not only restricts the travel of fans but also prohibits the sale of tickets to residents of Lombardy for Inter's upcoming games against Sassuolo, Lecce, and Fiorentina. This contrastingly does not apply to the impending Milan derby on March 8, which involves no fan movement.

Aim of these measures, according to the ministry, is to uphold public order and avert incidents that might disrupt sporting events. Meanwhile, Inter prepares to visit Sassuolo on Sunday, holding an eight-point lead at the top of the league.

